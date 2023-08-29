Houghton-based food truck ‘Munchee Machine’ officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new mobile food truck business, ‘Munchee Machine’, officially opened in Houghton on Tuesday.

This was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held by The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce in their parking lot. While the event was the business’s grand opening, it has been active for a year. Following the ceremony, customers could buy food from the truck until 1 p.m.

The business offers a variety of high-end snack food. This includes sandwiches, chocolate-covered potato chips and salmon bacon poppers. However, the menu will usually be different from one visit to the next.

“We rotate a lot,” said Co-Owner and Chef Travis Peterson. “I think there’s 50-some items right now, and a menu at any time consists of eight.”

According to Peterson, the business is a dream nearly two decades in the making. After marrying his wife six years ago, he started putting together the business with her support. This was further assisted by online fundraising and help from family and friends.

“We had a lot of people help us out,” continued Peterson. “I mean, there’s names on the back of the bus. We had a GoFundMe, and one of my dad’s friends, after my dad passed away, helped me build the bus. It wouldn’t have come to fruition if it wasn’t with the help of others.”

The business can usually be found at events and locations in Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Marquette counties.

“I’ve been trying to get more into events this year,” added Peterson. “Last year it was park places. We still park places - every Wednesday, we do a ‘Wild Wednesday’ in Baraga, L’Anse and Houghton. Once winter hits, and the events dry up, then we’ll probably go parking around again. I intend to operate through the winter. We’ll see.”

To follow where the food truck will be set up, check out the business’s Facebook Page.

