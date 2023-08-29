Hall Farms sunflower season ends, beginning sweet corn season

The sunflower fields at Hall Farms have closed, but the farm has transitioned to another crowd-pleaser: sweet corn.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sunflower fields at Hall Farms have closed, but the farm has transitioned to another crowd-pleaser.

Hall Farms Owner Teressa Hall said any remaining sunflowers will soon be harvested for bird seed.

However, another favorite is ready for pickup: sweet corn. Last weekend, the farm sold 300 dozen ears of sweet corn -- that equals 3,600 ears.

Hall said that was not outside the norm.

“That’s typical,” Hall said. “Sometimes, we get orders up to 15 dozen.”

The corn is picked fresh daily, and orders can be placed ahead of time.

Hall said, even though there are two weeks left in the season, they usually run out ahead of schedule, so get your sweet corn now.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross
Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
Organizers say participants who weren't strong swimmers seemed to appreciate rowboat option at...
Race participants spent Saturday morning conquering limits at the 5th Annual Mish Triathlon
The NMU Marching Band performs at Harborfest 2023.
HarborFest celebrates its final day with vendors and live music

Latest News

Marquette Fire Department logo
Marquette City Commission approves fire truck purchase
Ishpeming MDOT Meeting
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
Monarch butterfly endangerment
Monarch migration begins next month
The sunflower fields at Hall Farms have closed, but the farm has transitioned to another...
Hall Farms sunflower season ends, beginning sweet corn season