Hall Farms sunflower season ends, beginning sweet corn season

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sunflower fields at Hall Farms have closed, but the farm has transitioned to another crowd-pleaser.

Hall Farms Owner Teressa Hall said any remaining sunflowers will soon be harvested for bird seed.

However, another favorite is ready for pickup: sweet corn. Last weekend, the farm sold 300 dozen ears of sweet corn -- that equals 3,600 ears.

Hall said that was not outside the norm.

“That’s typical,” Hall said. “Sometimes, we get orders up to 15 dozen.”

The corn is picked fresh daily, and orders can be placed ahead of time.

Hall said, even though there are two weeks left in the season, they usually run out ahead of schedule, so get your sweet corn now.

