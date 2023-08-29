Gladstone officers receive awards for saving lives

City of Gladstone law enforcement officers received awards for saving lives. From left, PSO Dylan Nadeau-Enright, PSO Scott Larson and Dep. Sgt. Aaron Quinlan.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Gladstone public safety officers received Life Saving Awards for their work in the department.

Gladstone Police Chief Ron Robinson recognized the officers at tonight’s meeting of the city commissioners. Public Safety Officers Scott Larson and Dylan Nadeau-Enright, and Dep. Sgt. Aaron Quinlan each received two awards.

The first award went to both Larson and Nadeau-Enright for a medical call on April 5 where they saved a 43-year-old woman’s life.

The second award was for all three officers “for their July 5 response to a medical call, where their direct involvement saved the life of a 66-year-old man,” Robinson said.

Quinlan received his second award for saving another life on July 7.

The woman whose life was saved on April 5 was at tonight’s meeting and posed for pictures with Larson and Nadeau-Enright.

Afterward, the commission approved tabling the discussion on the Lake Shore Drive Jones Property. An investment review by First Bank indicated also that if a recession comes, it won’t happen for a year or two.

