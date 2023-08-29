City of Gladstone seeks new Parks and Recreation Director

The City of Gladstone is looking for a new Parks and Recreation Director.
The City of Gladstone is looking for a new Parks and Recreation Director.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Gladstone has a job opening in the “Year-Round Playground.”

It’s a desk job that’s not a desk job because of everything the city offers, said City Manager Eric Buckman. There’s camping, parks, a world class disc golf course, tennis and pickle-ball courts, a sports park, ski hill and more.

People who apply should have a degree in Parks and Recreation or experience in the field, Buckman said. They also need to like working with kids.

“A big part of this job is being really good with kids and teenagers because we hire quite a few kids in the summertime and in the wintertime,” Buckman said. “The lifties who work up at the sports park are usually high school kids.”

The job opening will be officially posted in two weeks. Until then, interested applicants can contact City Hall for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three service organizations say there has been an increase in unhoused individuals in the...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Service organizations address increase in unhoused
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
A roundabout will be built at the intersection of US-41 and Lakeshore Drive in Ishpeming.
MDOT prepares for roundabout construction in Ishpeming
All men were arrested in an undercover operation in Forsyth Township.
Last of 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
Snowmobiles take to the water at Lake Linden.
Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

Latest News

The City of Marquette is addressing the influx of unhoused individuals while trying to balance...
TV6 Investigates Homelessness: Marquette City officials, police share community need
The Marquette Choral Society rehearses.
Marquette Choral Society starts choir season, seeks new members
The Marquette County Conservation District shows how to compost at Barrel + Beam
Marquette County Conservation District, Barrel + Beam host Composting 101 workshop
These tomatoes are unseasonably small and green
Wildfire haze, cold temperatures lower produce yields in the UP