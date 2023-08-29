City of Gladstone seeks new Parks and Recreation Director

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - City of Gladstone has a job opening in the “Year-Round Playground.”

It’s a desk job that’s not a desk job because of everything the city offers, said City Manager Eric Buckman. There’s camping, parks, a world class disc golf course, tennis and pickle-ball courts, a sports park, ski hill and more.

People who apply should have a degree in Parks and Recreation or experience in the field, Buckman said. They also need to like working with kids.

“A big part of this job is being really good with kids and teenagers because we hire quite a few kids in the summertime and in the wintertime,” Buckman said. “The lifties who work up at the sports park are usually high school kids.”

The job opening will be officially posted in two weeks. Until then, interested applicants can contact City Hall for more information.

