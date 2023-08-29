Bruce Closser returns home after 109-day biking tour, awaits Guinness World Records award

(WLUC) - 78-year-old Bruce Closser is now the oldest documented person to ride from coast to coast from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

The tour started in Yorktown, Virginia, and ended in Astoria, Oregon. The Marquette man said completing this 109-day-long tour was fun and challenging.

Closser said before he began this tour on May 5, a lot of people said it seemed difficult. He said it’s not a hard thing to accomplish depending on how you look at it.

“If somebody told me, can you ride 4,000 miles on your bike, I would say I don’t think so, but that’s not the question, the question is can you ride 40 miles?” Closser said. “Yeah, I can ride 40 miles. I’ve done that on a number of occasions and that’s well within my capability. So, you do that and then you do it again.”

Closser also added he hopes this tour will inspire people to do anything if they want it bad enough.

Closser recalls biking up an extremely steep hill, and he had two options.

“I can either climb the hill or I’m going to be sleeping in the bushes, so ‘which is it you want?’ I said ‘OK I just want to climb the hill,’” Closser said. “Then it occurred to me it’s a hard climb. It was a hard day, but it’s not a bad day.”

Closser, who has Parkinson’s, said he compares this tour to life, saying people will have a lot of hard days. In the end, it’s a choice to either give up or persevere.

Love and Bicycles in Negaunee built Closser’s bike for this journey. Co-owner Blake Becker said the store is going to plan a welcome home party for Closser soon.

“We just want to show our appreciation that he pulled off what he set out to do, and we want to just welcome back home with open arms,” Becker said.

For now, Closser is waiting to hear back from the Guinness Book of World Records, which received and approved an application from Closser.

