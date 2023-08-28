WATCH: 4th annual memorial watercross race, Iron Mountain First Responders host golf outing

By Molly Birch
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, we take a look at a golf outing held to raise scholarships for two Iron Mountain students, the final day of the Houghton County Fair, the 4th year of a memorial watercross race and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Aug. 27, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
