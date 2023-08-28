Thunderstorms tonight, much cooler Tuesday

Future radar for 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Future radar for 3 a.m. Tuesday.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Look for a few showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours ahead of a cold front. A chance of showers continues Tuesday, with much cooler temperatures. Highs around 60 should occur early, before temperatures fall into the 50s for much of the day. It will also be breezy Tuesday, with wind gusts around 25 mph at times. Sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures starting to climb. We should see highs in the 80s by the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms likely.

>Lows: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers. Breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Highs: Around 60

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine.

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Sunny skies.

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated afternoon rain shower possible across southern and eastern portions of Upper Michigan.

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80s

Labor Day Monday: Mostly sunny and humid.

>Highs: 80s

