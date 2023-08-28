Scott Wuebben, Nanue Houle sworn in as Hancock Police Department officers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Two patrol officer graduates were sworn into the Hancock Police Department Friday afternoon.

Both Scott Wuebben and Nanue Houle were raised in and graduated from school in Hancock. They also both graduated from Northern Michigan University (NMU)’s Regional Police Academy in Marquette.

Wuebben said that he’s wanted to be a police officer since he was young, but after raising a family, he did not think it would happen. He said he will undergo on-the-job training with a fellow officer as he fits into his new role.

“It’s been something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Wuebben. “And Hancock being my hometown and being the number one department in the area, it’s where I chose to go.”

Houle said that he has four years of military experience in the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry to assist him in this new role.

“I wanted to continue serving in some capacity,” said Houle. “And I didn’t know what it was. This opportunity came down the road, a little later than I thought, but I jumped on it.”

According to Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman, the addition of two officers will also make for better coverage across the city and lighten the load of other officers. She also notes that it has been difficult hiring new officers in recent years, not only in the Hancock department but in departments across the country.

“Law enforcement has had some bad media through the years,” said Sleeman. “And a lot of people are leaving it. It’s a very difficult job, and people aren’t going into it like they were years ago.”

Sleeman added that she considers being a police officer to be a ‘proud profession’. Before the start of her career as chief, Sleeman worked for 35 years in law enforcement in Michigan, Colorado, and in the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.

“You are a family with the department that you’re working with,” continued Sleeman. “You’re involved in your communities; it is a very noble profession. This is still an amazing career.”

