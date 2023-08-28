President Brock Tessman celebrates his first, first day of school at NMU on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshmen students aren’t the only ones celebrating their first, first day of school at Northern Michigan University...

Dr. Brock Tessman is stepping into his first full year as University President.

Dr. Tessman stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share his excitement for the new year and what’s to come.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share stories of the day.

Now, back to NMU’s President.

“People can sense that there’s a lot more energy on campus maybe than there has been...”

Part of the reason is the large incoming freshmen class, though NMU won’t have an official student tally until the tenth day of classes.

“It looks like an 8 or 9% bigger class than last year”, explains the president, adding that a good majority of those students are studying to be teachers, “We let in about 250-300 more students into the ed-prep program than we typically do.”

An increase in students calls for an increase in campus resources, and that’s exactly what NMU students will experience going forward with the new Wellbeing Center, for one example.

Coming from the University of Montana and having worked in a policy-related job, not interacting with students, President Tessman says he looks forward to making those connections and being an active part of campus life.

You may have even seen him passing out pizzas at a Wildcat hockey game last year!

And finally, a game of NMU unscramble it.

Can you guess the Wildcat-related phrases before President Tessman or Elizabeth?

