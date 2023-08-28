NMU holds annual Fall Fest

NMU's 2023 Fall Fest
NMU's 2023 Fall Fest(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students had an opportunity to learn about their campus on Monday.

At NMU’s Fall Fest, students walked along the university’s Academic Mall flanked by tables of fraternities, sororities, clubs, and community organizations.

NMU says it was a great way for students to learn about opportunities on campus.

“For students, it’s a great opportunity to see everything we have to offer both on campus, student organization-wise, and in the community,” said Sarah O’Neill, Northern Michigan University marketing director. “There are lots of local businesses here, too.”

Monday also marked the first day of classes for NMU’s fall semester.

