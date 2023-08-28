New BCMH car shuttles Senior Life Solution program members to hospital

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) now has a new transportation vehicle.

The car is primarily used to transport seniors to sessions of the hospital’s new Senior Life Solutions Program (SLS). SLS is a senior therapy program aimed at helping problems stemming from age-related depression and anxiety.

“For seniors that are part of our Senior Life Solutions Program, that will be the primary use of the vehicle,” said BCMH CEO Rob Stowe. “When it’s not in use for Senior Life Solutions, we will use it to transport other patients as well.”

According to Stowe, the goal is to reach any program member in their service area.

“The idea of using this vehicle is to bridge the gap in much-needed transportation issues,” continued Stowe. “We know a lot of people don’t have a way to get here, and this vehicle is designed to provide transportation to those folks. We’re hoping to service our entire service area.”

A grant from Copper Shores Community Health Foundation made this acquisition possible. According to Stowe, the hospital reached out to the foundation regarding their grant cycle and applied for the grant.

“I just want to express my appreciation to the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation for this generous gift,” added Stowe. “It’s definitely helping our patients receive care that they otherwise might not receive.”

Stowe finished by saying that seniors can reach out to the hospital in order to schedule a ride to a program session. People can reach the hospital by calling (906) 524-3300.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.