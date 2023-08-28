A mild day before thunderstorms

The morning starts off with areas of patchy fog early on. Otherwise, plan on sunshine today with clouds increasing ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will push above normal this afternoon. Then, scattered thunderstorms move in this evening with a front dropping in out of Canada. They spread east overnight leaving light scattered showers tomorrow morning. Pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible. High-pressure returns for most of the week with dry conditions and milder air. Another front comes on Friday with spotty showers. Then, warmer air moves in within an upper-level ridge in the Jetstream for the weekend!

Today: Sunshine and clouds with evening thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low to mid 70s along shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low to mid 60s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid-70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some spotty showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

