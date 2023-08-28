Michigan gas prices down 10 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 10 cents from a week ago.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.76 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 10 cents more than this time last month, but still 8 cents less than this time last year. Meanwhile, the national average sits 6 cents higher, at $3.82 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $22 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.85 to 8.91 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly from 216.2 to 217.6 million bbl. Although demand increased, growing stock levels contributed to pushing prices lower.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 75 cents to settle at $78.89. Oil prices declined last week amid market concerns that an economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil, could push global oil demand down, which could also lead to lower prices. The price of oil has declined despite the EIA reporting that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 439.7 to 433.5 million bbl.

Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year, which was $3.83 on Labor Day 2022.

“Michigan drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump as Labor Day approaches,” said Adrienne Woodland, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson. “An increase in gas demand heading into the holiday weekend could reverse this downward trend.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Chippewa County at $4.02 per gallon, while the lowest average can be found in Baraga and Gogebic County at $3.52 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.