Fundraise for cancer patients in Alger County with Stake the Lake

You can memorialize your deceased loved one with a cross or pay tribute to a cancer survivor with a stake.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Sue Passinault make crosses for the Stake the Lake fundraiser.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Sue Passinault make crosses for the Stake the Lake fundraiser.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stake the Lake fundraiser is going on its fifth year in Munising.

This event raises money for cancer patients in Alger County while memorializing lives lost to the disease.

The Stake the Lake Walk will start at 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Bayshore Park in Munising.

Individuals and businesses have until Sept. 13 to register and purchase their stake or cross, which will line M-28 by the lake for two weeks.

Stakes cost $15 and signify someone who’s battled cancer and survived.

Crosses are $20 and memorialize those who’ve died from cancer.

Once you’ve registered for a stake, volunteers Sue and David Passinault will take care of decorating it.

Sue tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that this fundraiser has given back over $100,000 to cancer patients in the area.

You can register for the walk and your stake/cross at Superior One O Five Salon, Munising Flower Shop, or online at beverlyfamilyfoundation.org.

To guarantee yourself a t-shirt for the walk, you must register by Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

