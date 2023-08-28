FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.(Dr. Berne's and LightEyez, Dr. Berne's FB/Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
This is what remains of the North 141 Travel Plaza gas station on Covington.
North 141 Travel Plaza gas station fire leaves a void in Covington
The Esky Fan Club needs to raise $400,000 to complete their bleacher project.
Esky Fan Club begins fundraiser to upgrade bleachers at high school football field
The U.S. National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum in Ishpeming.
US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame receives $1M donation
Pike Distributors Truck
Pike Distributors celebrates employees and recent expansion

Latest News

Simone Biles warms up before the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San...
Simone Biles wins a record 8th US Gymnastics title a full decade after her first
FILE - Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., nominates Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for the eleventh time...
Members of US Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
DeSantis booed at Jacksonville shooting vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station...
Military identifies Marine Corps pilot killed in jet crash near San Diego base