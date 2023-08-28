Dickinson County Road Commission to repave sections of CR-577 with recycled glass and tires

VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two sections of a popular county road in Dickinson County will be repaved this September.

The Dickinson County Road Commission will use recycled glass and tires from across the U.P., compared to standard asphalt, to redo two sections south of Vulcan going toward the Menominee County line.

“These are research projects looking at using scrap tire rubber in asphalt pavements and the other will use recycled glass,” said Lance Malburg, Dickinson County Road Commission engineer.

The road commission will use more than 12,000 recycled tires and more than 1 million glass bottles from the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority in its asphalt.

Malburg and the road commission have worked with researchers at Michigan Tech University to bring the project to life.

“The rubber from tires is actually a really good material to work with asphalt. They like each other because they are both from petroleum oil,” said Zhanping You, Michigan Tech University professor.

The road commission first used recycled material when it repaved County Road 607 in 2018. Malburg said using these rubber tire chips in creating asphalt can help increase the flexibility of the road during cold months.

The road commission engineer says the two projects will cost about $2 million, but more than $800,000 in grant money from Michigan Tech and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will cover about half of it. Malburg said using recycled material in asphalt is the way of the future.

“The landfills can’t take stuff forever,” Malburg said. “There are a lot of scrap tires out there and glass bottles are stacking up.”

The two projects will begin after Labor Day and should be completed by mid-October. Malburg said County Road 577 is the 4th busiest road in the county and one of the major logging truck routes.

