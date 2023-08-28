Dickinson County Fair adds new animal exhibits, day for kids with autism

The fair board president says he is proud the fair will add a new autistic-friendly fair day on Thursday afternoon.
Fair rides in storage before this weekend's Dickinson County Fair
Fair rides in storage before this weekend's Dickinson County Fair(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the Dickinson County Fair will bring two new additions for people to enjoy.

Last year, the fair saw record-breaking attendance. Fair staff anticipates a similar turnout, weather-dependent.

The fair will add new animal exhibits this year, including bunnies and chickens. The fair board president says he is proud the fair will add a new autistic-friendly fair day on Thursday afternoon.

“They can come and enjoy the fairgrounds in a quiet atmosphere. We will have low lights, low sound, or no sound at all. We want them to come out and enjoy the fair,” said John Degenar, Dickinson County Fair Board president.

The gates will be closed from 12 p.m. CT until 4 p.m. CT for the event on Thursday. Fifteen families with children with autism were invited to test the idea. Next year, Degenar hopes to offer it to 50 families.

The fair will run from Thursday until Monday at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds in Norway.

