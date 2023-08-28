Beacon House to host annual Reverse Draw Raffle

Beacon House Reverse Draw Raffle
Beacon House Reverse Draw Raffle(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beacon House is hosting its annual Reverse Draw Raffle this weekend.

The Beacon House will draw every ticket from the raffle and the last ticket pulled will win $5,000. There will also be food, music, and bucket raffles. All the money raised from the event will go to the Beacon House’s Fresh Food Fund which allows the house to keep meals hot and ready for guests.

Organizers say the event will be fun for everyone involved.

“You’re outside, there’s great music, lots of fun, people having a great time for one of the most amazing causes ever,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO. “You’ve got a fresh burger right off the grill and ice-cold beer. What could go wrong?”

The Beacon House’s Reverse Draw Raffle will be Sunday, Sept. 3 from noon until 3 p.m. at Blackrocks Brewery. Tickets are available here.

