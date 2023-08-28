34th annual Labor Day Parade coming to Negaunee

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A picnic and parade are coming to Negaunee this Labor Day.

The 34th annual Labor Day Parade will be on Monday, Sept. 4.

After the parade, there will be a picnic with live music, speeches from union officials and children’s activities. The event is co-hosted by the Marquette Alger Community Labor Council, the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and the U.P. Regional Labor Federation.

Organizers said the event is to celebrate labor and the work unions have done in America.

“Everybody here in this community has either a brother, sister, aunt, or uncle that has been with the unions,” said Richard Helgren, Marquette Alger Community Labor Council president. “Unions are helping make America. This is a good time to celebrate family and celebrate your union and your brothers and sisters. Come down, have a good time, and enjoy yourself.”

The parade will begin at the Jim Thomas Pavilion at Jackson Mine Park at 11 a.m. The picnic will be from noon until 4 p.m.

