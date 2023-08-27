Wheelin’ Sportsmen’s Program hosts annual cookoff Fundraiser

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This afternoon the Wheelin’ Sportsmen program hosted its annual cookoff fundraiser to help pay for equipment outside of the Cat-Man-Do’s Bar and Grill in Escanaba.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wheelin’ Sportsmen program hosted its annual cookoff fundraiser to help pay for equipment. This event is also in collaboration with the National Wild Turkey Federation. Program Chairman Ken Buchholtz said the gun they use is in a trailer and it has a lot of moving parts.

“We got a monitor like a 15 or 19-inch monitor above the window, and you can see the whole picture of what’s going on with a joystick and you can put the gun in position for the shot you’re going to take,” Buchholtz said. “Then you can puff in on a little hose the size of a drinking straw and it opens a vacuum switch and puts power to the trigger and then fires the gun.”

Buchholtz said the gun is extremely accurate, he also said it can shoot up to 200 yards, he also added that seeing participants’ smiling faces is why he loves doing this. He also went on to say attendees who came to the cookout could also purchase a raffle ticket to win a prize.

“We got a lot of gift certificates and stuff like restaurant gift certificates,” Buchholtz said. “We put some of those together from different restaurants and the prizes are things like fishing poles and stuff.”

One Wheelin’ Sportsmen participant William Spirtio said out of all the animals he shot, the feeling he got when shooting an 8-point buck was breathtaking.

“I screamed and yelled when I was in one of those and I yelled from the top of my lungs and yelled yeah I got one,” Spirtio said.

Buchholtz said he wants to thank everyone who showed up and he says their donations are what help his organization run.

He also said the next big hunts will take place on September 9 and 10.

