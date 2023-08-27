Two Hearted River airstrip celebrates reopening

Two Hearted runway
Two Hearted runway(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Two Hearted River Air Field celebrated its reopening after at least two years of work from volunteers.

The small airstrip north of Newberry had pilots from all over the state fly in to celebrate. The airstrip is right on the shore of Lake Superior with the Rainbow Lodge next to the runway.

Michigan Recreation Aviation Foundation Liaison General Grant said Saturday’s event is all about the effort of the volunteers.

“It’s really about celebrating the efforts of the volunteers that did the work. So it was really a grassroots operation to get the work done. Everything was done by volunteers and through the contributions of donors to both the project and the recreational aviation foundation,” said Grant.

Grant also said the RAF has plans to put in a pilot shelter and transportation at Hanley Field in Munising.

