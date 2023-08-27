SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the International Space Station lifts off from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., seen in Rockledge, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s SpaceX crew has successfully docked with the International Space Station.

Astronauts from four different countries are a part of this mission, which is called Crew-7.

The team launched aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Saturday, reaching the ISS on Sunday.

Astronauts will spend about five days taking over operations from the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who have been on the space station since March.

The new team will then bid farewell to the SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts, who will return home aboard their spacecraft, the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

This mission marks the eighth flight operated by NASA and SpaceX as part of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
This is what remains of the North 141 Travel Plaza gas station on Covington.
North 141 Travel Plaza gas station fire leaves a void in Covington
The Esky Fan Club needs to raise $400,000 to complete their bleacher project.
Esky Fan Club begins fundraiser to upgrade bleachers at high school football field
The U.S. National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum in Ishpeming.
US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame receives $1M donation
Pike Distributors Truck
Pike Distributors celebrates employees and recent expansion

Latest News

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) is investing nearly $5 million this fall to replace joints...
Lane closures to impact traffic flow during Mackinac Bridge construction
Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal are encouraged to contact their...
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
The plan consists of bills that would accelerate solar and storage adoption across the state.
Environmental advocates, industry reps and legislators discuss “MI Power for All” plan
Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store,...
Pastor urges sadness, not rage, after white shooter kills 3 Black people in Florida
This year, the festival’s program is called Holy Manna. It invites the audience into a style of...
Beethoven and Banjos brings unique music to the UP