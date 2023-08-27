Race participants spent Saturday morning conquering limits at the 5th Annual Mish Triathlon

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, hundreds of people were at the Terrace Bay Hotel in Gladstone either watching or taking part in the fifth annual MISH Triathlon.

Organizers said this year the race featured participants from ages 13 to 70 years old from across the country. The events Race Director Rick Elrod said they decided to start this event five years ago because it gave people an opportunity to compete and experience the Lake Michigan shoreline. He also says this event is a little different than a standard Triathlon.

“We have a paddle option for people, they will paddle three miles from the Terrace Bay Hotel to Gladstone Beach and then bike 13 and a half miles from Gladstone Beach up to Rapid River and back,” Elrod said. “Then a three-mile run and then a three-mile run or 5k run back to from the beach back to Terrace Bay Hotel.”

He also said the paddle option gives participants who aren’t strong swimmers an opportunity to be in the race. Organizers also said they want to give a special thanks to Embers Credit Union for presenting this event.

