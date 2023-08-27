Pleasant skies end weekend with rain showers for next couple days

A pleasant end to the weekend as rain chances rise going into Monday and Tuesday. Rain starts in the west and throughout Monday evening becomes lighter by Tuesday with light to moderate rain showers. As the rain subsides Tuesday night temperatures will cool down again but will return to seasonal air by Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday: Scattered showers in the afternoon; increasing rain in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain lingers throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Light showers early in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies; seasonal air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of rain showers

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.