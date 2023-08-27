Holy Protection Monastery in Eagle Harbor Township celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Holy Protection Monastery.
The Holy Protection Monastery.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Eagle Harbor Township monastery and bakery celebrated a milestone achievement on Sunday.

The Holy Protection Monastery was commissioned as a monastery 40 years ago. To celebrate, a liturgy was held Sunday morning followed by a reception with sweets.

Friend of the monastery Jeffrey Geniesse said the church offers a solitary, yet accessible place for prayer and worship.

“The monks have been, over the years, doing much to benefit the community,” Geniesse said. “They have over 700 acres of forest here, and they groom trails for the community. They open up places down to waterfalls and have access to the general public to come and experience God’s beauty in nature.”

Geniesse says he encourages the public to pray for and support the monks, the monastery and the Jampot.

