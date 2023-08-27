Historical museum celebrates its vintage history

IXL sign.
IXL sign.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The IXL Historical Museum held its annual vintage day today in Hermansville.

For more than a decade, Vintage Day celebrated the lumber and woodworking history of Hermansville. The event had food, live music and tours of crafts from the past.

IXL Historical Museum Board President Barb Peters said Vintage Day is a great way to keep the town alive.

“The museum is run strictly by donations and volunteers. We have a very rich history and we enjoy telling our history and it kinda just keeps things alive,” said Peters.

Peters also said she hopes more people will visit the town to enjoy its history.

