First responders host golf outing for student scholarships

The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments held a golf scholarship fundraiser for Dickinson County students.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire Department hosted its first fundraising golf tournament Sunday.

This tournament raised money for one Dickinson County student interested in Fire Science and another pursuing Criminal Justice.

Organizer and Firefighter Nate Furton said his goal is to raise more funds for students moving forward.

“We are hoping to do at least 500 per student, two $500 scholarships for this year and hopefully going forward, reach a goal to be a thousand, who knows maybe a couple thousand in the future,” said Furton.

The tournament had 15 teams of 3 competing on an 18-hole course.

Furton said the fundraiser is a great opportunity to get first responders involved in the community. Iron Mountain Fire Department Captain Randal Lapp said he hopes this scholarship will lower the cost of school and bring recruits back to Iron Mountain.

“I hope that it’s going to pay for some equipment or books for the student. That way then they will have a little of the burden eased for going to school because it’s not exactly cheap. Hopefully, they like it, and that brings them back to the community to do what we do,” said Lapp.

Regan Budek, a golfer from the event, said he enjoyed being able to support the local fire and police departments. He also said his favorite part of the event was the camaraderie between the two.

“The conversations that are had between the police department and the firefighters joking around and telling stories, it’s good to catch up and meet new people and see old friends,” said Budek.

Lapp also said he hopes events like these will improve recruitment in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
This is what remains of the North 141 Travel Plaza gas station on Covington.
North 141 Travel Plaza gas station fire leaves a void in Covington
The Esky Fan Club needs to raise $400,000 to complete their bleacher project.
Esky Fan Club begins fundraiser to upgrade bleachers at high school football field
The U.S. National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum in Ishpeming.
US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame receives $1M donation
Pike Distributors Truck
Pike Distributors celebrates employees and recent expansion

Latest News

IXL sign.
Historical museum celebrates its vintage history
The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments held a golf scholarship fundraiser for Dickinson...
First responders host golf outing for student scholarships
Over the weekend, attendees enjoyed carnival rides, games and animal exhibits.
72nd Houghton County Fair wraps up final day
NASA & SpaceX's Crew 7 docks at ISS Sunday; Trending Topics: What was your favorite part of...
TV6 First Look at the Web 8/27/2023