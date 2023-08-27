First responders host golf outing for student scholarships

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire Department hosted its first fundraising golf tournament Sunday.

This tournament raised money for one Dickinson County student interested in Fire Science and another pursuing Criminal Justice.

Organizer and Firefighter Nate Furton said his goal is to raise more funds for students moving forward.

“We are hoping to do at least 500 per student, two $500 scholarships for this year and hopefully going forward, reach a goal to be a thousand, who knows maybe a couple thousand in the future,” said Furton.

The tournament had 15 teams of 3 competing on an 18-hole course.

Furton said the fundraiser is a great opportunity to get first responders involved in the community. Iron Mountain Fire Department Captain Randal Lapp said he hopes this scholarship will lower the cost of school and bring recruits back to Iron Mountain.

“I hope that it’s going to pay for some equipment or books for the student. That way then they will have a little of the burden eased for going to school because it’s not exactly cheap. Hopefully, they like it, and that brings them back to the community to do what we do,” said Lapp.

Regan Budek, a golfer from the event, said he enjoyed being able to support the local fire and police departments. He also said his favorite part of the event was the camaraderie between the two.

“The conversations that are had between the police department and the firefighters joking around and telling stories, it’s good to catch up and meet new people and see old friends,” said Budek.

Lapp also said he hopes events like these will improve recruitment in the future.

