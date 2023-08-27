Fire department hosts 4th Annual Memorial Water Cross

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual memorial event and fundraiser has returned to Lake Linden.

The Lake Linden Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 4th Annual Jeff Moyle Memorial Water Cross. This race was started to honor Lake Linden professional water cross racer Jeff Moyle.

Money raised from the weekend event will go towards buying a new building for the volunteer fire department.

“This is something that he always wanted, was to have a hometown race,” said Lake Linden Volunteer Firefighter James Marietta. “They used to race in Baraga, that ended right around the early 2000s, but we were finally able to pull it off and bring it right back to his hometown.”

Marietta said he’s seen the event grow over the years and hopes to see even more attendees next year.

Click here to stay up to date on the Annual Jeff Moyle Memorial Water Cross.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.