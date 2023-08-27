72nd Houghton County Fair wraps up final day

The Houghton County Fair.
The Houghton County Fair.(WLUC)
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Another county fair wrapped up on Sunday.

The 72nd Houghton County Fair celebrated its final day.

Over the weekend, attendees enjoyed carnival rides, games and animal exhibits.

Vice President for the Fair Board Kris Tapani said the fair saw a good turnout for this year. He said some new and traditional events brought people to the fairground this year.

“Friday night, we have an off-road derby, the attendance was good for that,” Tapani said. “Then, of course, monster trucks Saturday night, which is above and beyond what we expected here. Today, we’re doing a new event called Tough Truck. It’s a timed event, they’re not racing head-to-head, it’s one vehicle at a time and there’s some jumps, some tabletops and a little bit of mud.”

The Houghton County Fair is held on the last weekend of August.

