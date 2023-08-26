US National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame receives $1M donation

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc. announced Friday evening that it has received a donation of $1 million from ski community legends, Chuck and Jann Perkins of Stowe, Vermont.

This generous donation will facilitate the renaming of the museum building located in Ishpeming to become the “Charles N. and Janet B. Perkins Building | Home of the US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum” in perpetuity.

According to a press release from the hall of fame, Chuck and Jann started out in the ski industry by opening their Alpine Shop in Burlington, Vermont in 1963 selling ski gear to visitors and Vermonters during the alpine skiing boom. The duo became very well-known ski dignitaries and their shop thrived well into the 2000s before they sold it and retired. Throughout their careers, they were strong supporters of the efforts of The 10th Mountain Division veterans, they sponsored regional events and tradeshows and continue to serve on various ski history organization boards still today. They both became avid ski bums and snowsport history advocates over the decades touring and skiing hundreds of resorts all over the US and internationally.

“We wanted to invest in the efforts of the National Hall of Fame because they continue honoring the people that have shaped our sports here in the US.” Said Jann Perkins. “The Hall’s inductions are incredible and they work tirelessly to recognize the highest level of ski and snowboard industry pioneers annually and Chuck and I have seen their events first-hand for decades all over the country” she continued. “This organization serves a key role in archiving our nation’s winter sports history and Chuck and I wanted to leave our legacy and our name backing those efforts so they can continue doing what they do long after we are gone!” concluded Jann.

“This is a milestone for the Hall of Fame.” stated Justin Koski, Executive Director, U.S. National Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Museum, Inc. “Our national organization reaches audiences and supporters coast-to-coast these days” Koski continued. “We have to have supporters from all regions of the US and get as many people involved as possible to keep the organization funded,” he concluded.

The Hall of Fame plans to use the proceeds of the donation to strengthen its fiscal position and create a stronger financial foundation to work closer with community and regional entities that are willing to support the organization and help fund maintenance projects and other needs in the coming years.

The National Ski & Snowboard Hall Of Fame & Museum is sponsoring the Snowbound Expo pre-show Media Party, on Nov. 2, at The Exchange to celebrate the Perkins. The invite-only event will be announced to the industry in the coming weeks.

There will also be an announcement and celebration of the Perkins at the Hall of Fame’s annual charity golf outing and Class of 2023 reveal in Park City, Utah on Sept. 19 as well as their annual induction ceremony on March 23, 2024 in collaboration with the with host Blackrock Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah.

A statue unveiling event in Ishpeming will also be announced in the next several weeks to be held at the Museum where local supporters can also come and meet the Perkins.

