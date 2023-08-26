Republic gets groovy with a 1970s-themed celebration

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual ‘Retro Days of Republic’ got groovy with a 70s-themed celebration.

The day started with the River Road Fun Run. Participants dressed in their 70s garb and ran a 5k. Following that was the parade and the debut of the ‘Disco Dogs’. Pups and their owners led the parade in style.

The event also featured Edge of Reality virtual reality stations, a historical display, and a cornhole tournament.

Patsy Romback, ‘Disco Dogs’ participant, said she hopes more people will come down to join in future years.

“We’re excited to support Republic, it’s a great community, a lot of fun. Love the 70s and love dogs. It’s a good opportunity to get out and see everybody and enjoy the fun,” said Romback.

The day ended with a gathering at the end of the parade route where vendors, bouncy houses, and live music waited for all to enjoy.

