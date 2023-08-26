Pike Distributors celebrates employees and recent expansion

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A longtime upper Michigan beverage distributor is celebrating its employees and a recent expansion.

Pike Distributors in Gladstone treated employees to a company picnic Friday afternoon. Pike has been a beverage distributor in the Upper Peninsula for more than 80 years. Recently they’ve expanded to add Pike Transport, a logistics and delivery service. The Director of Operations at Pike says they’ve always given back to the community and employees.

“We want to be known as a good business that’s out in the market, people see us, we want to provide to fundraisers, charities, we sponsor events, and people know that we’re here for them and we’re here to provide good service and good employment to our employees,” said Tom Dionne, Pike Distributors Director of Operations.

Pike has about 100 employees and they’re currently hiring. They have locations in Gladstone, Marquette and Newberry.

