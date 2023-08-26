High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
No injuries reported in Escanaba scrap metal fire

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Gunshots disrupted a football game at Oklahoma's Choctaw High School on Friday night.
Police say 1 teenager is dead, 2 people wounded after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game
The National Hurricane Center reports a system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 70% chance of...
Much of Florida under state of emergency as possible tropical storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
Bob Barker, the legendary host of "The Price is Right" has died at the age of 99. (CNN, BOB...
Bob Barker, longtime host of 'Price is Right', dies at 99
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people