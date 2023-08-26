HarborFest celebrates its final day with vendors and live music

The NMU Marching Band performs at Harborfest 2023.
The NMU Marching Band performs at Harborfest 2023.(Terese Ledy)
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s HarborFest celebrated its final day with the NMU Marching Band and a KISS tribute band.

The annual event is sponsored by the Marquette West Rotary Club and takes place at Lower Harbor Park. There were bounce houses, a corn hole tournament, and more than $10,000 worth of raffles.

Bryan Lopac, the Harborfest co-chair, said proceeds will be given back to the community.

“My favorite part is just seeing the community out here,” said Lopac. “When you come down here you’re not just coming down to listen to music. You’re coming down to help support the community with [purchases] of beer or food or clothing. Coming down, you help us out as well on our mission.”

Lopac said the event raises $20,000 to $30,000 a year to support Marquette County nonprofit organizations.

