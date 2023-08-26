‘Finn Fun Day’ celebrates Finnish American heritage

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Finnish Americans from around the area gathered to celebrate their heritage at the 13th annual ‘Finn Fun Day’.

Finlandia Foundation National (FFN): Lake Superior Chapter puts on this annual event.

Before the Finnish music, food, and “Tori”, or marketplace, attendees were welcomed in with the singing of the Finnish and American national anthems.

Attendees talked, shopped, and enjoyed the music of their heritage. There was a 50/50 drawing silent auction, and a genealogy assistant.

Margo Rantanen, FFN: Lake Superior Chapter board member, said this event is important because it’s all about the Finnish.

“It means a lot to me because we started this many years ago to keep up with our Finnish heritage, because I’m a hundred percent Finn, and I want other people who are Finns to come here and enjoy this event,” said Rantanen.

Organizers said you don’t have to be Finnish to join in in future activities.

