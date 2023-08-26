Esky Fan Club begins fundraiser to upgrade bleachers at high school football field

The Esky Fan Club needs to raise $400,000 to complete their bleacher project.(WLUC)
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Esky Fan Club wants to raise $400,000 to upgrade the bleachers at the Eskymos’ Junior/Senior High School football field.

“We’ve needed new bleacher seating for years,” said Jim Beauchamp, fan club member. “So, we’ve been working really hard on trying to get the new bleachers in.”

The plan is to install seats in the 1950s-era stadium that are built to last.

“We have aluminum seating that’s going to be put in,” Beauchamp said.

The fan club also hopes to put in alternative types of seating, such as the stadium seats found in larger stadiums.

Other upgrades would include power washing, repairing and recaulking the concrete base.

Then the base would be sealed, and the new bleachers installed.

Nate Zaremba, the new athletic director for Escanaba Area Public Schools, said the upgrades are needed.

“I think it’s something that needs to be done,” Zaremba said. “I’ve been working hand and hand with our fan club. They have some really good ideas. They’re very motivated to accomplish this project.”

Zaremba said a project like this would impact everyone.

“The kids get excited about it,” he said. “It makes them excited for that specific sports program. It makes the parents happy knowing that the school and the athletic department are doing what they can to improve the facilities.”

Gwen Dieter, a 7th grader, has been coming to the stadium since she was knee-high.

Dieter said she’s most excited for the stadium seats, so she and her friends can hang out in them.

