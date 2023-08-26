Cool stretch with rainy start to the work week

By Cameron Chinn
Aug. 26, 2023
The cooler air after the rainy start to Friday will stick around for the rest of the weekend with temperatures Sunday morning to be in the 40s and isolated 30s. But Sunday is looking to be better with 70s for some near the Wisconsin border in the afternoon. Though be sure to have the umbrella nearby as chances of rain start Monday afternoon and don’t let up until late Tuesday evening.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; very cool air in the morning but pleasant in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s; isolated Low 70s inland

Monday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; light to moderate showers in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread rain showers throughout the day with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; cool

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 70s

