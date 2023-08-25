Thunderstorms followed by a nice weekend

A humid airmass stays socked in across the region today. This is causing areas of locally dense fog during the morning. This afternoon a cold front moves in and out of Canada with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be likely. This line will be impacting the central counties by the midafternoon. Storms move out of the U.P. early in the evening. High pressure moves in behind the front this weekend. This will allow clouds to clear out and slightly cooler air to move in. Plan on a pleasant and dry weekend.

Today: Morning fog then afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: Low 70s along shorelines, upper 70s to 80° inland

Saturday: Becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Sunday: Sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.