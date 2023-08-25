South Beach and Tourist Park Beach reopen after elevated E. coli numbers

South Beach in Marquette reopened Friday after elevated E. coli bacteria on Thursday
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Marquette beaches are back open on Friday.

South Beach and Tourist Park Beach were closed Thursday because of elevated E. coli bacteria levels.

The state standard is 300 colonies per 100 milliliters. Each beach was slightly more than that standard, at about 350.

The water treatment plant will test four Marquette beaches weekly and will retest and close beaches if levels are high.

“For testing purposes, wastewater staff will go out and collect samples from the beach. We take 100 ml samples. We’ll add a packet of nutrients into that bottle and incubate it. Unfortunately, we have to wait 18 hours before we get the results,” said Mark O’Neil, Marquette Municipal of Utilities director.

O’Neil said both beaches are back open and safe for people to swim in.

