Skandia Township updating its Township Hall park

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is underway on a new park in Skandia Township.

The Skandia Township Hall park was last updated in the 1960′s. The township is now in the process of renovating the park.

Besides updated equipment like swings and slides, the township plans to add walking paths and a flower garden to the space. There will also be ADA-compliant structures to ensure all children are able to access and enjoy the park.

A Skandia Township trustee says the park will bring the community together.

“It’s a common center place for everybody to gather,” said Brandon Bray, Skandia Township trustee. “To have public events, for kids to get out and meet other kids, get out, run around, and be active. {It gets them} out of the house, gets them off of electronics, and gets them together in a community setting where they meet each other, where they get to talk to their neighbors, and where they have a sense of togetherness.”

The project is expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

