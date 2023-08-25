Scattered thunderstorms roll through with pleasant weekend

Moderate to heavy rain and hail chances this evening
Moderate to heavy rain and hail chances this evening(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A line of thunderstorms will move through the region throughout your Friday evening with calmer conditions going into the weekend. Cooler air follows with temperatures in the 60s for this weekend. Rain chances will remain low throughout the weekend but rise once more for Monday and Tuesday. Rain starts in the west Tuesday afternoon and is set to become widespread Tuesday evening.

Saturday: Cloudy in the morning with clearer skies in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: Mid to High 60s inland; Low to Mid 60s near shore

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; cooler air lingers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain chances in the afternoon with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; mild

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette

Latest News

storms
Thunderstorms followed by a nice weekend
storms
Thunderstorms later then a nice weekend
Temperatures are looking to cool down into 60s for Saturday
Round of scattered rain tomorrow with cooler air this weekend
Light to moderate rain chances Monday and Tuesday
One more round of rain tomorrow with cooler weekend