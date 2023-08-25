Scattered thunderstorms roll through with pleasant weekend

A line of thunderstorms will move through the region throughout your Friday evening with calmer conditions going into the weekend. Cooler air follows with temperatures in the 60s for this weekend. Rain chances will remain low throughout the weekend but rise once more for Monday and Tuesday. Rain starts in the west Tuesday afternoon and is set to become widespread Tuesday evening.

Saturday: Cloudy in the morning with clearer skies in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: Mid to High 60s inland; Low to Mid 60s near shore

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; cooler air lingers

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain chances in the afternoon with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; mild

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal air

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

