Photo contest highlights importance of nature conservancy

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A national organization with connections in the U.P. hopes its photo contest will highlight the importance of conservation.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), which acquired more than 22,000 acres of land in the Keweenaw Peninsula last year, is holding its annual photo contest. There are two contests for local and global submissions.

Last year, more than 100,000 entries were submitted from 196 countries and territories. TNC Media and Public Relations Manager Ryan Hermes said the contest is a good way to lend exposure to how protecting nature benefits us.

“The Nature Conservancy’s annual global photo contest is a chance for photographers professional and amateur alike to show off their favorite photos of plants, wildlife, and the world around them. It’s also a creative way to highlight the fact that nature is worth protecting and restoring,” Hermes said.

The overall grand prize for global submissions is a $5,000 dollar camera kit. The local grand prize is a $300 gift card to an outdoor retailer.

Submissions are open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29. To submit a photo of your own visit its website to learn more.

