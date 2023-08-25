Photo contest highlights importance of nature conservancy

The photo contest is a chance to highlight the beautiful nature in your area.
The photo contest is a chance to highlight the beautiful nature in your area.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A national organization with connections in the U.P. hopes its photo contest will highlight the importance of conservation.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC), which acquired more than 22,000 acres of land in the Keweenaw Peninsula last year, is holding its annual photo contest. There are two contests for local and global submissions.

Last year, more than 100,000 entries were submitted from 196 countries and territories. TNC Media and Public Relations Manager Ryan Hermes said the contest is a good way to lend exposure to how protecting nature benefits us.

“The Nature Conservancy’s annual global photo contest is a chance for photographers professional and amateur alike to show off their favorite photos of plants, wildlife, and the world around them. It’s also a creative way to highlight the fact that nature is worth protecting and restoring,” Hermes said.

The overall grand prize for global submissions is a $5,000 dollar camera kit. The local grand prize is a $300 gift card to an outdoor retailer.

Submissions are open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 29. To submit a photo of your own visit its website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette

Latest News

Director of Outreach with Citizens for Safe and Clean Lake Superior works to complete the...
Boardwalk installed at Eagles Nest Project
Planting a tree in a park.
DNR opens grant application to plant, promote and protect trees, forests in community areas
Booking photo of Jesus Rodriguez Hamilton.
Marinette cocaine dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed