No injuries reported in Escanaba scrap metal fire

(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a scrap metal fire that occurred behind an Escanaba business Friday morning.

At approximately 11:24 a.m., the Escanaba Department of Public Safety responded to A & L Iron and Metal for a large fire.

According to authorities, an officer was on patrol when they noticed thick black smoke coming from the vicinity of the business. The fire was coming from a large pile of scrap metal behind the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted by the Ford River Volunteer Fire Department and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

