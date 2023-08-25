Marinette cocaine dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison

Cocaine
Cocaine(Pablo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Marinette man will spend at least 17 years in prison for dealing cocaine.

Jesus Rodriguez-Hamilton was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to possession of more than 40 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a public pool -- his apartment was across the street from River Cities Community Pool.

In a statement, Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow argued Hamilton was a large-scale cocaine dealer, not a cocaine user. She said police found over 1,000 half-gram doses of cocaine, over $16,000 in cash, plus scales, baggies and a vacuum sealer.

The D.A. added he was distributing a large amount of the drug in Marinette and Menominee counties.

With Hamilton’s plea, felony charges of maintaining a drug-trafficking place and misdemeanor charges of possessing THC, drug paraphernalia and an illegal prescription were dismissed but read into the record so the judge could consider the overall severity at Hamilton’s sentencing.

The judge said Hamilton’s drug dealing was a risk to the entire community. In addition to 17 years behind bars, Hamilton was sentenced to 8 years under extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
1 dead in fiery crash in Iron County despite heroic effort from passing motorist
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette

Latest News

Blossom Bird is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to...
Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates 2 years in business
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
2 tornados confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
No injuries reported in Escanaba scrap metal fire
William Finnegan was appointed Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, after rising to Chief Radio Electrician.
Bessemer Purple Heart recipient to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific