Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette

By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A black bear was spotted running around the city of Marquette Friday morning just before 7 a.m.

The Marquette Police Department said residents should obviously maintain their distance from the bear.

The whereabouts of the bear are currently unknown. We will update the story as more information becomes available.

