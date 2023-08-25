Boardwalk installed at Eagles Nest Project

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The finishing touches are being put on a new trail off County Road 550 in Marquette Township.

Volunteers with Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior worked with members of the Superior Watershed Partnership and Great Lake Climate Corpse to put the final nails into a boardwalk. The new trail and boardwalk are a part of the Eagles Nest Community Forest Project.

The land, near the south intersection of County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road, is owned by the Superior Watershed Partnership.

“We’re out at our Eagle’s Nest Property which is dedicated in memory of Jerry Maynard, and I think it’s a really fitting name with his role at the Chocolay Raptor Center. The Eagles Nest property is named after him. You can come out to this property and oftentimes see Eagles nested in the Big Pines here,” Superior Watershed Partnership Program Manager Tyler Penrod said.

Maynard founded the Chocolay Raptor Center and was a longtime board member of the Superior Watershed Partnership. Penrod said this nearly 1,000-foot trail and boardwalk is a new option if you’re looking to enjoy the outdoors.

“Driving down 550 you have a lot of options to visit the beach. Of course, Wetmore and Little Presque Isle I love those places myself and we’ll be frequenting them, but this is another stop. If those are looking a little busy, you could always check this out too, drive a little bit further north and see what Eagles Nest has to offer,” Penrod said.

Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior donated money for materials and labor to help make the boardwalk.

“We were able to contribute $2,500, some moral support and some work today out on the trail. I’ve always thought that it’s so crucial for nature to be accessible for folks to come out because it really, especially in the U.P. nature is something that connects all of us here,” Citizens for Safe and Clean Lake Superior Director of Outreach Jane Fitkin said.

Fitkin said the proposed location of a rocket launch site could threaten the future of nature in the area and the new trail is just miles away.

“When we come out here to the beach, you see Thoney’s Point directly in our background and we’re, I believe, less than three miles away from the proposed location of the vertical launch site that CSCLS is fighting. So, we were happy to be able to get involved and contribute some funds to this project,” Fitkin said.

Penrod reminds anyone who is coming out to enjoy the trail to follow the leave no trace principle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.