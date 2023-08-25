Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates 2 years in business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blossom Bird Bubble Tea in Marquette is celebrating its two-year anniversary on Saturday, and they want you to benefit from it.

For Saturday only, they will be offering buy one get one 50% off on all drinks and 20% off on all merchandise and collectibles.

After opening on August 27, 2021, the couple said they’ve seen a lot of support from the community.

Daniel and Kaila Ball, Blossom Bird Bubble Tea owners, said it’s cool to see different customers interact with the space they’ve created.

“A lot of returning customers, and a lot of people just appreciate the space that we’ve made so that means a lot to us because we put our heart and soul into this space. It’s all a reflection of who we are so to see other people gel with that is really neat,” said Ball. “It’s a place that we spend every day at, so we just wanted to make it somewhere that we enjoy being and it’s really cool to see other people enjoy being here too.”

Blossom Bird is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.