Bessemer Purple Heart recipient to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

William Finnegan was appointed Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, after rising to Chief Radio Electrician.
William Finnegan was appointed Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, after rising to Chief Radio Electrician.(Navy Personal Command)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii. (WLUC) - A Bessemer man will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 7.

Born in 1897 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, William Finnegan enlisted in Chicago in 1917 and rose to the rank of Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941.

As a Chief Radio Electrician, Finnegan was required to qualify for the ratings of Radioman, Aviation Radioman, Radio Technician, Radarman, and Soundman. Finnegan died just weeks later during the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Finnegan was aboard the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack. He earned several awards and decorations, including the Purple Heart Medal.

You can learn more about the history of the USS Oklahoma here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
5 people die in Michigan storms; tornado confirmed
VIDEOS: Elusive black bear takes Friday morning stroll in Marquette
WX Bear Vid
Marquette Bear
Marquette Bear