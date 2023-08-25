Bessemer Purple Heart recipient to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

HONOLULU, Hawaii. (WLUC) - A Bessemer man will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 7.

Born in 1897 in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, William Finnegan enlisted in Chicago in 1917 and rose to the rank of Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941.

As a Chief Radio Electrician, Finnegan was required to qualify for the ratings of Radioman, Aviation Radioman, Radio Technician, Radarman, and Soundman. Finnegan died just weeks later during the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Finnegan was aboard the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack. He earned several awards and decorations, including the Purple Heart Medal.

