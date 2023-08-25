Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ is back to preserve Finnish culture

The annual Finn Fun Day in Negaunee Township.
The annual Finn Fun Day in Negaunee Township.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The 13th annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ is back to advocate for the preservation of the Finnish heritage in this area.

The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National (FFN): Lake Superior Chapter. It will feature a vocalist, musicians and vendors selling Finnish goods. Organizers said the Negaunee Township Hall will be similar to a traditional Finnish market.

Ronald Hill, FFN: Lake Superior Chapter president, said the goal of this event is to preserve old Finnish customs.

“Maintain and preserve some of the old customs of the nationality. Like the music, nowadays if you go to Finland, it’s all the modern music. Some of us still like to hear the music from years past, and that’s what we try to present to the people here,” said Hill.

The festivities will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Negaunee Township Hall.

