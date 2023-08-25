2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital

A mom in Minneapolis welis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive. (Source: KARE)
By Morgan Wolfe, KARE via CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – A mom in Minneapolis went into labor three months early. She was told her baby, Azhane “Ace” McCormick, was given .o8% chance to survive.

On top of him being in the NICU, doctors discovered he had a rare disease called Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most, and he’s prone to bruising and injury.

The now 2-year-old was finally able to go home Wednesday after spending 809 days in the hospital.

“We were worried about him for a long time, and we were afraid this day wouldn’t come,” said Children’s Minnesota nurse practitioner Stacy Reller, who was part of the team that provided care for Ace.

The team helped teach his parents how to care for Ace when he was able to go home.

“We will walk by this room and see that Ace isn’t here and it’s such a great feeling to think, ‘Oh, that’s been Ace’s room for so long and now he’s home and getting to live his life,’” Reller said. “It just feels like such a win.”

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All men were arrested in a 3-day undercover child sex crime operation.
2 more of the 7 men arrested in Marquette County child sex crime sting arraigned
City of Marquette seal over blurred image of South Beach.
UPDATE: South Beach, Tourist Park Beach in Marquette reopen for swimming
A Delta Air Lines plane appears in a file photo.
Flooding blocking access to Detroit Metro Airport; check ahead on flight status
Vincent Roop is one of 7 men arrested in an undercover child sex crime operation in Marquette...
UP school responds to arrest of former staff member in undercover child sex crime sting
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch

Latest News

New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital
William Finnegan was appointed Ensign on Nov. 18, 1941, after rising to Chief Radio Electrician.
Bessemer Purple Heart recipient to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say